Lagos State government has stressed the need to strengthen the regulatory framework and institutional capacity towards efficient and effective regulation of the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector.

The overall objective of progressing towards universal access to water and sanitation services is enshrined in the United Nations SDG Goal 6.

To this effect, the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO), in collaboration with WaterAid Nigeria under the leadership of its Country Director, Evelyn Mere has embarked on a study tour of the National Water Supply and Sanitation Council (NWASCO) Zambia, in furtherance of its efforts to improve service delivery by the water and wastewater utilities.

Executive Secretary of LASWARCO, Mrs. Funke Adepoju, said the study tour to NWASCO which is reputed as a world-class regulator of water supply and sanitation services became expedient in view of the need to strengthen the institutional capacity of LASWARCO for WASH regulation in Lagos State for supervisory oversight of the Service Provider (LWC) in a manner that will improve service delivery and pave the way for significant and sustainable engagement in water supply and wastewater management while protecting the interests of consumers.

“Regulatory effectiveness is a core driver of improved water and sanitation services. Active regulation involves incremental change, extensive consultation, and testing.

“As a commission, we have a mandate under the Lagos State Environmental Management Protection Law (2017) to protect consumers interests regarding quality, price, and reliability of services provided by both the public and private operators, to review standards of performance of services towards license utilities, set tariffs, develop guidelines or provision of WASH facilities, establish and enforce standards for water supply or sanitation services with the aim of ensuring that water supply and sewerage services are properly carried out without compromising vital ecosystems.

“The ever-increasing population of Lagos State has undoubtedly put intense pressure on the institutions providing basic social services in the State. However, the State government is sparing no effort in providing affordable and equitable access to clean and safe drinking water for all residents by the administration of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu as he is particularly committed to the wellbeing of residents and protecting the environment as enshrined in the health and environment component of the THEMES Agenda” she said.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Office of Drainage and Water Resources, Engr. Lekan Shodeinde emphasized the need for regulation towards ensuring that operators are kept on their toes to provide the best services for consumers.

“The monitors and inspectors from NWASCO are monitoring their people and ensuring that utilities are kept on their toes to do what they are supposed to do for the people. The bottom line is that the people should get the best service.”