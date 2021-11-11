The Lagos State Government yesterday re-arraigned three clerics before the state’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court sitting in Ikeja on an eight-count charge of rape and abuse of corpses of their congregants.

The defendants: Jacob Farinmade, Abraham Olujobi and Olatunde Taiwo, who were in charge of the Celestial Church of Christ Gospel Mission at No. 15/23 Pipeline Street, Ipaja, Lagos allegedly committed the offences in 2015 in Lagos.

They all pleaded not guilty to three counts of conspiracy and misconduct with regards to a corpse, while Farinmade pleaded not guilty to a five-count charge bordering on rape, unlawful detention and unlawful burial in a house.

The state prosecutor, Olusola Soneye told the court that the defendants sometime in 2015, indecently cut open the corpse of Deborah Elijah for the purpose of separating her from her foetus prior to burial.

Soneye also alleged that the defendants treated the corpse of one Olubunmi Saliu in an undignified manner by burying her in a shallow grave in the church premises.

The prosecutor further informed the court that Farinmade, while being the reverend in charge of the church, raped three women (names withheld) and unlawfully detained one of the women.

“Farinmade also authorised the burial of Deborah Elijah in an adjourning land at the Celestial Church Gospel Mission without the relevant consent of the Local government authority,” he said.

Soneye insisted that the offences contravene Sections 144, 165, 260 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015.

The lawyer further told the trial judge, Justice Abiola Soladoye, that 13 witnesses are ready to testify against the clerics on behalf of the prosecution.

Justice Soladoye had ordered that the clerics should continue to be remanded at the Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre and had also fixed December 16 for trial.