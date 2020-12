BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Government, on Monday, launched a special security team to checkmate those driving against traffic and other traffic offences, saying anyone caught henceforth would be prosecuted.

The new operation, codenamed “Anti-Oneway and Other Traffic Offenders Squad”, was raised by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, at the instance of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with the specific mandate to arrest and impound vehicles plying one-way, BRT lanes and also motorcyclists operating in restricted areas.

The outfit, being led by the Commander of policemen in Governor’s Monitoring Team (GMT), Shola Jejeloye, a Superintendent of Police, will complement activities of the existing Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Agency (Task Force) being led by Yinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

In the maiden enforcement of the outfit on Monday, the GMT team combed Ikeja, Ojota and Maryland axes, arresting Okada riders who defied the State’s traffic restriction order.

The team also burst a residential area in Ikeja habouring Okada riders that are flouting the State’s Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, retrieving various motorcycles from the building.

Some of the offenders were arrested in the enforcement for prosecution.

Jejeloye vowed that the team would not be lenient on those flouting Lagos traffic regulations, warning motorists who may have intention of driving on one-way lanes to desist from the act.