About 2,154 child abuse cases have been reported in Lagos State, a data from the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Lagos State has revealed.

According to the data submitted through the Child Protection Information Management Systems (CPIMS), from the Child Protection Unit, the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Lagos State, 1005 children experienced sexual defilement with 376 children physically abused in 2020.

The data revealed that 121 children were abandoned; 143 children were picked from the street; 150 children were forced into labour; 164 children experienced emotional abuse and 195 children sought shelter in the state.

From January to May, 2021, the data showed that 213 children were sexually abused, 94 were physically abused, 30 children were abandoned, 45 children were lost but later found, 42 children were forced into labour, 44 children were abandoned and 52 do not have shelter.

The chief of operations, United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Lagos State, Muhammad Okorie, at a four-day media dialogue with media practitioners on ethical reporting and advocacy to eliminate violence against women and girls organized by Spotlight Initiative, Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture in partnership with the UNICEF, in Lagos, said before 25 years, a girl must have been violated either sexually or physically.

Director, National Orientation Agency, Lagos, Mr Waheed Ishola said poverty, indecent dressing among adolescent girls, missing parental care, quest for money, fame and political position by women are some community perceived reasons for prevalence of abuse of women and girls.

Ishola however urged the media to address the negative socio-cultural norms attached to reporting cases of violence.