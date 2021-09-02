The Lagos State government yesterday disclosed that it recorded a total of 10,007 reported cases of domestic violence including sexual abuse perpetrated against adults and children between May 2019 till August 26, 2021.

The state’s Attorney-General and commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, revealed this in Alausa, Ikeja, at a media briefing on the highlight of activities to commemorate the Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month, September.2021, being organised by Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, (DSVRT).

The theme of the event is: “Institutionalising our Reforms.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Onigbanjo, who is also the chairman of DSVRT, lamented that despite the team’s various initiatives as well as the zero-tolerance declared in the state, it has continued to see a steady increase of formal reportage of domestic violence cases of over 150 cases daily.

He explained that the theme was based on the critical need to ensure that all the interventions made are institutionalized and systems are in place to ensure that the state’s response to Sexual and Gender Based Violence is well structured and service delivery is fully optimal.

Giving the data of the cases, Onigbanjo stated: “Under Mr Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olus administration, DSVRT, from May 2019 till August 26, 2021, has handled 10,007 cases which are into two categories, adults and children.

“The breakdown of the cases shows: 4150 domestic violence, 177 rape, 255 attempt to commit rape/sexual assault, 246 sexual assault by penetration /threat, 877 others separation, not taking responsibilities of children, neglect, custody of the child, Non-GBV, among others, 436 child abuse/Physical assault, 271 Defilement cases, 13 defilement by minor to minor, 454 child labour, abduction neglect/others,148 sexual harassment/molestation cases.