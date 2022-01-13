The Lagos State government has said traffic will be diverted from the Epe/Ijebu-Ode Highway and Abeokuta Interchange from Thursday morning till 4:00pm in preparation for the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the neighbouring Ogun State.

The state government in a statement released by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation through the Commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, assured that alternative routes have been mapped out as well as the deployment of the personnel of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in collaboration with the Ogun State Traffic Management Authority (TRACE) to manage traffic flow.

He reiterated that motorists from Lagos inbound Abeokuta are expected to use the Lagos-Sango/Abeokuta road and the Mowe-Ofada-Papalanto-Abeokuta or alternately utilise the Ijebu-Ode, Omu –Ketu, Epe road to access their destinations.

The commissioner reaffirmed that traffic management personnel have been drawn from both States to manage the flow of traffic along the aforementioned routes.

He appealed for the cooperation of road users to minimise inconvenience, reduce travel time and foster safety.

