As part of activities to commemorate the World Malaria Day, Famacare, a healthcare provider, committed to providing primary healthcare services to residents of densely populated areas, has conducted free malaria testing and treatment for residents living at Egbeda and Abule-Egba communities in Lagos State.

The chief executive officer, Famacare, Uzor Ofulue, at a press conference organised by Famacare, to commemorate World Malaria Day and celebrate Famacare’s third anniversary on Monday, in Lagos, said the free testing, held simultaneously in both locations, aimed to reduce the scourge of Malaria.

“The free medical exercise is part of the organisation’s effort to give back to the society by complementing the government’s efforts at eradicating malaria in Nigeria,” Ofulue added.

She said malaria is one of the most severe diseases in tropical and subtropical regions, adding that it is a leading cause of death in many developing countries, including Nigeria, where children and pregnant women are most vulnerable.

While citing the 2021 World Malaria Report, Ofulue said, almost half of the world’s population (7.9 billion) live in areas at risk of malaria transmission in 87 countries and territories, adding that Africa is unarguably the most affected due to poverty and low living standards.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that no less than 600,000 people die from Malaria every year,” she added.

In commemoration of this year’s ‘World Malaria Day’, the CEO said Famacare decided to test residents for free and treat those who tested positive for the malaria parasite.

“This is because, like most diseases, early detection is vital to reducing complications. While we always advocate for prevention, we don’t deny that one significant risk factor for Malaria is living in overpopulated environments. Sadly, many Nigerians say Malaria is a ‘normal’ thing and opt to self-medicate with the wrong drugs or local herbs,’’ he said.