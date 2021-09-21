Lagos residents have raised the alarm over the activities of hoodlums and miscreants in some of the flyover bridges in the state, urging the police to intensify patrol of the black spots.

The residents in separate interviews said the hoodlums and miscreants have turned the joy expressed by members of the public over the construction of Flyover in the state to a nightmare as they are being frequently robbed of their valuables.

LEADERSHIP checks show that the robbers also used the multi billion naira bridge as an escape route after robbing their innocent victims.

Some of these routes include Iganmu bridge, Oshodi, Iju-Ishaga, Ogba, and old It’s road leading to Abule Egba area of the state.

It was further gathered that apart from hiding in darkness to rob with dangerous weapons like cutlasses, jack knives, they also use guns and several residents and passersby were said to have fallen victims of their security breaches in the wee hours and at night, robbing motorists in the process.

Narrating his experience to our correspondent, a victim, Mrs Wasiu Ajila, a trader, lamented that her bag containing valuables like expensive phones, clothes and cash was snatched by a two- man armed gang recently at the base of the bridge.

She put their ages at between 16 and 20 years and regretted that no one was at sight to rescue her from the criminals, despite her agonising cries for help.

The chairman of Badia East Community Development Association, Pastor Raymond Olugbenga while giving a vivid account of the activities of the bad boys in the area, said they usually strike at the early hours of the day and in the evening.