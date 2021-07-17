The Lagos State House of Assembly is currently working on a bill for a law to establish Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service that would jail any person who obstructs, interferes with, assaults or resists any officer of the fire service in the course of the execution of his duty.

Under the proposed fire service law anyone that obstruct fire fighting activities will be liable to pay a fine of N500,000 or sentenced to a two year jail term or both for an individual and N5,000,000.00 fine for a corporate body.

In addition, failure to yield right of way to engines or other mobile fire-fighting equipment as required by the law is an offence and on conviction, the accused shall be liable to a fine not exceeding N100,000.00 or to a jail term not exceeding six months or both.

The bill tagged; A Bill for a law to establish the Lagos State Fire And Rescue Service and for Connected Purposes went through public hearing on Friday at the premises of the Lagos State House Assembly.

Earlier in his address, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, who represented the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said that the Lagos State government shall continue to attach importance to the security of the people of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eshinlokun-Sanni recalled that there had been several fire incidents in the state in recent times, adding that the bill was meant to address issues relating to the issue and find lasting solutions to them.