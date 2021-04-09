ADVERTISEMENT

BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos state government has reiterated its commitment to an education system that is functional and capable of dealing with the nation’s current challenges.

The state deputy governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, stated this on Thursday, while receiving members of the House of Representatives Committee on Tertiary Education and Services, on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu,

He said the various challenges can be given solutions through quality education.

According to Hamzat, the state educational system was structured into two: one for Primary and secondary education and another for tertiary education, noting that such separation will facilitate better management of the educational system.

While also stating that the partnership between tiers of government and various arms of government as well as non-governmental agencies are critical to improving the quality of education, the Deputy Governor said the Sanwo-Olu’s administration is open to having positive engagements across institutions to ensure Lagos gets the best.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman, Federal House of Representatives Committee on Tertiary Education and Service, Hon. Aminu Suleiman disclosed that the committee was in the state as part of its oversight functions to engage institutions of higher learning both federal and state owned to confirm if interventions allocated to them were being used and utilized for purpose for which they were given and to ascertain the need for further interventions.