BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

As part of its commitment to enhance the performances of the entertainment, creative industry, Lagos State Government has repositioned the famous Glover Memorial Hall located on the highbrow Lagos Island.

In her address at commissioning of the remodeled Glover Memorial Hall, the state’s commissioner for Tourism , Arts and Culture , Pharm, Uzamat Akinbile- Yusuf said,” the edifice being commissioned today is a testimonial to the commitment of the administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to relentlessly pursue all the six developmental agenda as encapsulated under the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

“” The restored Glover Hall is a boost for the fifth pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda which is “Entertainment and Tourism”.

Glover Memorial Hall, being commissioned today, is an attestation that this administration is building modern structures simultaneously with human capacity development.

She said the governor and some members of the state Executive Council have been monitoring and supervising this project throughout the period of restoring the edifice , paying scheduled visits to this project to monitor the progress of work.

Harping on the background of the Hall, Akinbile-Yusuf said,”” the foundation stone of the first Glover Hall was laid in 1887 on a piece of land that was donated by the legendary trader and activist Madam Efunroye Tinubu as a memorial to the works of Sir John Hawley Glover, who was the Governor of the Colony of Lagos from 1864 – 1872..

“”In 1961 an agreement was reached with Messrs. G. Cappa to demolish the old Hall, which was situated on the Marina, where the Union Bank Plaza now stands and construct a new one. This present building was erected in 1962. During those years, Glover Memorial Hall was the centre of activities in Lagos.

Handing over the edifice, the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu his administration would continue to support the creative industry , saying its importance to the economic development of the state cannot be over-emphasized.