Lagos State will today resume the administration of second doses of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine to persons who had received the first dose of the vaccine.

Director, public affairs, Lagos State ministry of health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, who disclosed this in a press statement, said the administration of the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be held across 88 vaccination sites used during the first phase of the vaccination exercise for 20 days; between Monday 30th August and Friday 24th September, 2021.

It is pertinent to note that only persons who have taken the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for the second dose are eligible for this exercise, Ogunbanwo said, adding that citizens who have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and due for a second dose are encouraged to report to the vaccination sites where they received the first dose, to get their second jab.