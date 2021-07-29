The Lagos State government has rewarded 45 outstanding students that emerged winners at the various state competitions organized to test student’s intellects in core subjects, topical issues, and critical thinking.

The 45 students were rewarded for having emerged winners in three major state competitions which are; Y2021 Lagos State schools debate, Lagos State Essay Writing Competition and the just concluded Lagos State Governor’s Quiz Competition.

These competitions were held virtually in line with the education, technology agenda and COVID- 19 protocols. The students were rewarded with trophies, honours certificate and mobile tablets each and in the different categories; primary, junior and senior secondary levels.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the Ministry of Education in Lagos, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo stated that this exceptional students are testament to the improved education system in the State adding that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s enormous investment in the education sector is no doubt yielding positive results.

According to the commissioner, the governor has continued to approve various initiatives geared towards improving the educational system of the state, adding that some of the initiatives are causative factors for improvement in teaching and learning in our schools.

“We set goals and we are executing these goals to empower the teachers and students, for the past two years we have been integrating technology in teaching and learning, providing various infrastructure projects across schools,” she said.

Adefisayo advised the students to be committed to their academics as they are the hope of the state and nation at large, emphasising that they have to remain competitive and strive to remain on top.

She commended parents and teachers for their constant guide, support and role in monitoring the students, adding that the state government will not relent in its efforts towards providing quality education in schools.

In his goodwill remarks, the executive chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King expressed his delight with the homogeneity and uniformity system introduced in all schools across the state, commending the Lagos State Governor for not leaving any child behind regardless of status and environment.

“Our education in Lagos State is holistic, we are not only concentrating on the cognitive domain but improving on co-curricular activities which have to do with psychomotor and all other things”, he said.