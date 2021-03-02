BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Government has sealed off over 35 project construction sites in Eti-Osa, Magodo, Ogudu, Gbagada Phase II, and several other local government areas of the state for contravening building regulation laws.

The government in the enforcement carried out by a joint team of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) and Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) noted that it was in line with its commitment to uphold its zero-tolerance of building collapse and illegal developments across the state.

The government explained that the enforcement was also to ensure that haphazard construction works are nipped in the bud from preliminary stages while also salvaging distressed buildings from causing major havoc in the state.

The General Manager, LABSCA Arc. Gbolahan Oki who led the enforcement said that the construction sites were sealed for various contraventions including illegal demolition, construction without permit, and failure to obtain necessary authorisation from the relevant government agencies.

According to him, among the sites sealed was a highly distressed building, waiting to collapse at No. 33 Oko Baba Str, Ebute Metta, and that the school children, (elementary learners) being inhabited in the building were dispersed.

“While the officials of LASPPPA were on ground to ascertain and validate the approvals obtained by the various construction sites visited and as well monitor Layouts and Development Schemes, the officers from LABSCA were on ground for identification of distressed and non-conforming buildings while also inspected and certified various stages of building construction works.”

Oki said the enforcement drive would be a continuous exercise, urging Lagosians to follow proper channels in processing their construction works and in obtaining necessary permits from the state government.