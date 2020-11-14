ADVERTISEMENT

BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD), acting on the legal advice issued by the state’s Attorney-General exonerating 253 #EndSARS protest suspects, has secured the release of 107 youths from police facilities and Correctional Centres in the state.

The government in a statement issued on Saturday by the agency, the release warrants have been obtained by the Office of the Public Defender from Ogba Magistrate and Yaba Magistrate Courts respectively, based on the order of the Office of the Attorney-General clearing the suspects.

The statement added that the directive has made it possible for OPD to secure the release of eight #EndSARS protest suspects from Panti Police Station, 59 from Medium Correctional Centre and 40 from Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre.

“The Lagos State Office of the Public Defender would ensure that all suspects detained and exonerated by the Office of the State Attorney-General regain their freedom as OPD will visit all the Police detention centres and Correctional Centres in the State to effect their release accordingly”, the statement said.