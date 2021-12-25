The Lagos State government is seeking for both Public and Private collaboration to foster growth and investment in the waterways transportation thereby reducing traffic congestion in the state.

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this disclosure during the Lagos Waterways Investment Summit organised by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) in Lagos.

The summit was the maiden edition put together by Future Cities Nigeria (FCN) and LASWA on behalf of the state government with the theme, “Lagos State Transportation: Transformation and Investment Opportunities.”

Sanwo-Olu said areas of investment required by the private sector included the provision of water transportation (passengers, car and cargo), construction of infrastructure and management, technical partnership and consultancy, financing and provision of logistics.

He noted the state with 1,171 square kilometres of Nigeria’s land mass, 40 per cent is water, with lagoons and creeks covering 22 per cent, adding that this was why his administration cannot ignore waterways transportation.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mr Ope George, the Special Adviser, Office of Public-Private Partnership, said successful partnership with the private sector in waterways would bring positive change in the socio-economic status of the inhabitants of the state.

The governor noted that the state government had made some interventions in the waterways sector, which would further boost the enabling environment for the private sector.

“Please, permit me to mention that on our waterways lies great potential for private sector investment.

“That the Lagos State Ferry Service (LAGFERRY) ferried members of our national soccer team, the Super Eagles, to Porto Novo on March 26, 2021 bears a bold testimony to this vast potential.

“It was an opportunity for our compatriots and those interested in investing in our waterways to see the huge opportunities of the sector.