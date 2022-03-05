The Erelu Okin of Kemta Kingdom, Pearl Chidinma Ogbolu, has apologised for sharing petrol as a souvenir at her installation party.

The apology was sequel to the backlash from Nigerians over the viral video where kegs of petrol with stickers “Erelu Okin Foundation Installation Party” were shared at the ceremony.

The kegs of petrol were seen handed to guests at the party to celebrate Ogbu’s installation as Erelu Okin of Orile Kemta at the Havillah Event Place, Oniru in Lagos.

Ogbolu, who took to her verified Instagram page on Saturday, wrote: “I want to use this medium to apologise for the momentarily indiscretion of bringing fuel Souvernirs into the hall.

“My intent was just to show appreciation to my guests for turning up at my event at these hard times.

“I have paused to reflect and truly apologise and I thank you all for your understanding and criticisms.”

