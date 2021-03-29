ADVERTISEMENT

BY FIDELIS UGBOMEH, Lagos

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has said felicitated with the National leader of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying he is one of the blessings God has endowed Nigeria with.

Obasa who stated this in a congratulatory message to Tinubu who just clocked 69 years of age said, “In you, Nigeria has a human gift from God and I dare say that your potential are yet to be fully harnessed by our great country.

“A leader of leaders, almost 21 years after leaving office as governor of Lagos State, you have not only remained a reference point, you have become a phenomenon, one of the most important factors in the politics of Nigeria and parts of the world as well as a consistent topic for political players, analysts and stakeholders in the Nigerian project.

“Your passion for the unity of Nigeria is incomparable. No wonder you are held very high across the country and constantly described as a unifying force for the nation’s continued growth and progress.’’

The Speaker described Tinubu as a ‘political mathematician’ whose ability to solve equations with deftness and sagacity has resulted in major successes including the presidential elections of 2015 and 2019 recorded by Nigeria.