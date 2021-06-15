The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly Rt.Hon Mudashiru Obasa has said that the fact that Nigeria has been able to sustain its current civil rule for 22 years is proof that the citizens are all united in a decision to ensure a government where their collective voice is heard must be sustained.

According to him, June 12, has become synonymous with the victory of the late Bashorun MKO Abiola in a presidential election which was truncated in 1993.

“The fact that the country has remained united in spite of our differences and challenges is proof that deep inside of us, we love ourselves and our neighbours, we want peace, we want to truly be proud to be associated with Nigeria.

“Nigeria has come a long way in its journey to progress. We have experimented with various forms of government and we agree that none is better than democracy.

If that is the case, we all, individually and collectively, have the responsibility to make it work, not just for itself, but for our own good and the good of the nation.

“We must all resolve to shun actions that are anti-progress. Rather, we must begin to engage in healthy competitions, show more interest in how we are governed and support the dream for a better Nigeria always,” he said.