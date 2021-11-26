A group, the African Women on Board (AWB) and other stakeholders in public and private sectors of the economy have concluded plans to hold talks on work place violence against women today in Lagos State.

The programme, organised in partnership with the Faculty of Law of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Association of Company Secretaries and Legal Advisers (ACSLA), and leading law firms and private sector organisations, will feature a number of high-profile speakers from the world of business, law and politics.

Some of the speakers include: deputy vice chancellor, UNILAG, Prof. Ayo Atsenuwa; US Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Mary Beth Leonard , chairman, MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe and chairman, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mr Asue Ighodalo, amongst others.

Commenting, the founder and co-chair of AWB, Nkiru Balonwu, said: “our new safety in the workplace initiative has been specifically designed to facilitate real systems change from the ground up, reshaping traditional working environments to become places that accommodate growth and encourage women to realise their full potential.