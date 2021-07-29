The Lagos State Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, (HEFAMAA) has declared zero tolerance for quackery, saying it has shut down 18 health facilities within two months.

The executive secretary, HEFAMAA, Dr. Abiola Idowu who stated this at a sensitization campaign organized by the agency to educate residents of Badagry division on the roles and responsibilities of the agency.

Idowu pointed out the state government’s zero-tolerance for quackery to safeguard the health of the citizenry, explaining that the 18 health facilities were shut down in May and June 2021 for non-compliance with regulatory standards.

The executive secretary who was represented by a director in the agency, Dr. Godswill Iboma said the health facilities were sealed for infractions ranging from quackery to lack of qualified medical personnel and non-registration of facilities.

Idowu warned quacks who parade themselves as experts to desist from such practices, adding that the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu has zero-tolerance for quackery and unethical conducts which she said could impact negatively on the health of the citizens.

According to her, the agency which was established by the Health Sector Reform Law of 2006 has the mandate to set the required minimum standards for the operations of public and private health facilities in the state “as well as accredit, inspect, monitor and license all health facilities.”

While explaining that the agency would enforce compliance with the provisions of the law as well as ensuring the authenticity of credentials of facilities personnel, the HEFAMAA boss appealed to the residents to continue supporting the government in its fight against quackery and illegal operation of health facilities by reporting people behind such acts to the agency to safeguard the health and well-being of the citizens.

Idowu further explained that the campaign was specially designed to sensitize the public on the need to expose quacks in the system, saying the exercise offered an opportunity to inform owners and operators of health facilities on the need to register their facilities with the agency to avoid being sanctioned.