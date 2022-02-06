Lagos State government has said plans are afoot to screen 100,000 women for breast and cervical cancer annually free of charge.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye disclosed this at Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area Secretariat, venue of a community outreach campaign programme held to commemorate the World Cancer Day in Lagos.

Ogboye stated that free screenings for breast and cervical cancer have since commenced in 62 state health facilities including designated General Hospitals offering gynaecology and obstetrics care services and flagship primary health care centres across the state.

He noted that this year’s World Cancer Day with the theme: “Close The Care Gap”, has provided yet another opportunity to improve awareness on cancer and to encourage its prevention through early screening and detection, diagnosis and prompt treatment of the various types of cancers.

He added: “Cancer is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Globally, nearly one in six deaths is due to cancer and 70 per cent of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries such as Nigeria”.

Ogboye while reiterating the need for periodic screening and lifestyle modification as preventive measures against the non-communicable disease stated that the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that as many as 40 percent of deaths from cancer are preventable.

He noted that raising awareness for cancer prevention, screening and early management has become a very important goal for all stakeholders and citizens.

“Cancer is no respecter of persons, age, sex, religion, residence or wealth. Therefore, it is very essential that we continue to inform ourselves about cancers and the fact that every single person has the ability to make a difference, be it large or small and also that together we can make real progress in reducing the global impact of cancer, create a cancer-free world and prevent millions of deaths each year.

“This year’s World Cancer Day commemoration event has provided the opportunity to conduct advocacy to the people of Ikosi-Isheri as well as the entire citizenry and increase awareness on the importance of early screening, prompt diagnosis and treatment of cancers”, he said.

Ogboye noted that no fewer than 200 women of child bearing age were screened for breast and cervical cancer during the outreach program at Ikosi-Isheri adding the state government will provide free treatment for cervical precancerous lesions for women who require it, “ he said.