The Lagos State government yesterday revealed that it has concluded plans to equip over 100,000 pupils in 720 primary and secondary schools with Information Communication Technology (ICT), networking, and other tech skills in 2022 through its Eko Digital Initiative.

The special adviser to the governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab who disclosed this at an interactive session with journalists in his office in Lagos said the aim was to prepare the schoolchildren for the ICT revolution, which he described as the Fourth Revolution.

According to him, the Eko Digital programme is strategically placed to train and equip young students in Lagos State government primary and high schools with the knowledge, skills and technical know-how that would enable them to thrive in the technology space.

He said over three hundred and forty-one thousand students in public and private schools have benefitted so far in the Eko Digital Project, while sixty thousand penultimate and final year students of Higher Institutions across the state benefited from the Job Initiative Lagos in the last two years.

Wahab who stated that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is investing in human capital development, which is key to development added that the budget performance of the office of Special Adviser on Education last year stood at ninety-nine point five per cent, with hope to perform optimally this year.

The special adviser said in 2021,the present administration through the office upgraded one hundred and fifty-five Libraries in public Schools across the state to revive reading Culture among Students, while a plan is in the pipeline to upgrade two hundred more this year.

The Special Adviser explained that by next week, recognition will be granted to the state by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to run the two new state

He said, ‘’Last year was very eventful, one of our major Key Performance Indicator (KPI was that we were going to have a two new universities, two years ago we had done our findings, we had engaged consultants and the numbers were not looking good with respect to two of our institutions, those are colleges of educations, the enrolment was dwindling, the subvention we grant them every month was going up, same for their running cost, so we must do something urgently.”

‘’The UTMC structure has made it clear to us that the best of our students are good for the universities, the second best will go to the polytechnics, the others will go to the colleges of education. You need to also bear in mind that NCE as a certificate is no more commanding in the market. Then the discrimination against HND in the market was something we needed to address holistically, hence we approached the Lagos State House of Assembly with two bills.