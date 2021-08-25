Operatives of Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit have arrested 16 miscreants suspected to have masterminded violence and robbing of commuters in Iyana Cele and Iyana Isolo areas of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the miscreants capitalised on the “peaceful no work protest” embarked upon by drivers of commercial buses on Oshodi – Mile 12 Expressway to unleash mayhem on commuters, molesting passersby and destroying public facilities.

The chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, Shola Jejeloye, a chief superintendent of police, who was in the area to maintain law and order as well as listen to some of the aggrieved protesters called for calm, saying government would address their grievances.

He stated that no official of Lagos State Taskforce operates between Toyota and Mile 2, that the agency is presently rejigging its operation in order to prevent reported incidences of illegal Taskforce operatives in the metropolis.

He said, “The miscreants who set bonfire on Mile 2 – Oshodi Expressway prevented vehicular activities on the busy highway thus making commuters to resort to trekking,” Jejeloye said.

The taskforce boss noted that he has listened to all complaints against the officials of the agency, noting that genuine complaints would be addressed.

He said machetes, charms, cudgels and other harmful weapons were recovered from the miscreants.