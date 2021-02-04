BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Government has urged contractors handling its projects to ensure that they deliver quality jobs promptly as specified in their contractual agreement with the government.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye stated this while inspecting some iconic road projects in Ikorodu along with members of the state House of Assembly ahead of the fast approaching seasonal rains.

She reiterated commitment of the government to ensure the delivery of ongoing Rehabilitation and Re-construction works of Ijede – Ewu Elepe, Oba Sekunmade and other roads in Ikorodu as promised.

The Special Adviser said, construction works on the road is advancing at a commendable speed because of the commitment of the state government to ease the traffic challenges along that corridor and make the road available for both commuters and pedestrians plying it.

Adeyoye assured residents that the scope and specifications for the projects remains unaltered, especially Oba Sekunmade road which is a strategic link to Ebute Jetty and the Ipakodo Lighter Terminal promoting Multi-Modal Transportation and a major boost to the national economy.

Also speaking during the inspection tour of the projects, Sinai Agunbiade the Majority Leader, Lagos State House of Assembly representing Ikorodu Constituency 1 emphasized the importance of the road describing it as the only alternative road that links Ikorodu town to Lagos-Ikorodu road connecting about 20 communities in Ikorodu Division.

He also expressed satisfaction at the pace and quality of the job, saying “I am really impressed at the progress of work done and the quality of supervision and monitoring by the team from Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.’’