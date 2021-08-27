Lagos State government on Thursday charged traditional rulers in the state on conflict resolution, fostering communal peace and economic development in their domains.

The commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, gave this charge at a Retreat organised for traditional rulers in Lagos State, held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said the theme of the retreat which is, “The Role of Traditional Rulers in Conflict Resolution and in Fostering Communal Peace and Economic Development”, in Lagos State is apt , saying traditional rulers in Lagos had continued to be development catalysts, and respected agents for mobilisation for policy implementation, monitoring and review of policy options.

“So, your role which goes beyond being custodian of our tradition and culture can never be overlooked in the scheme of things, in a state like ours, where peaceful co-existence is paramount to the economic progress of the state.

“Conflict resolution is a long-standing traditional engagement of our Royal Fathers. This has been passed from generation to generation and effectively replicated in our contemporary society.

“This role has contributed in no small measure to the peaceful co-existence among people of different backgrounds and beliefs in our state, resulting in remarkable economic progress for Lagos State. We thank you for this but still request that you do more, especially at this period of challenges and unprovoked aggression among people,” he stated.

The commissioner said traditional rulers had a special responsibility to uphold not just traditional values, culture and customs, but to also ensure that information dissemination flowed to all nooks and crannies and that residents in each community understood government policies and programmes in the simplest form, using preferably the indigenous languages.