Lagos State government has threatened to sanction property owners in the state who delay payment of their Land Use Charge (LUC) to the state government.

The Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo who disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Lagos added that early payment of the Land Use Charge within the stipulated period in the demand notice, would exclude owners of such properties from payment of accumulated fines arising from late payment.

For ease of doing business, he said the state government has designed a platform known as Lagos On-line Assistant, (LOLA) where residents of the state can make payment for their Land Use Charge conveniently and without any physical interference with government officials.

Citing the provisions of the Land Use Charge Law 2020 A 39, the Commissioner said that; “Where a person who has received a Demand Notice of LUC, fails to pay the amount within the period specified in the Notice, the initial amount payable will be increased by different percentages.

“Some of these penalties for late payment are: Lateness between 45 calendar days and 75 calendar days will attract a 10 per cent penalty; between 75 calendar days and 105 calendar days attracts 20 per cent penalty, while between 105 calendar days and 135 calendar days attracts 50 per cent penalty.”

He explained that the LOLA platform came into fruition in line with the present administration’s THEMES Agenda of making Lagos State a 21st Century Economy, and its initiative on “ease of doing business”, by simplifying the methods of payment of LUC, also increasing the existing payment options online.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We understand the busy nature of our residents and property owners, as such we decided to make the payment of Land Use Charge more convenient for everyone, whereby with WhatsApp message, a payment for LUC can be effected with absolute ease,’’ Olowo said.