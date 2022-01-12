Late musician, Sound Sultan’s project, the Festac Music Festival has received the support of the Lagos State Government.

In preserving the vision of the late Sound Sultan, whose real name was Lanre Fasasi, who died early last year, the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Solomon Bonu, said that the festival would henceforth enjoy the sponsorship of the State Government.

Bonu, who spoke at the third edition of the annual music festival which incidentally is the first one organised after the demise of Sound Sultan, added that the present administration in the state saw the need to support the vision of Sound Sultan, through a company in which he has equity – Naija Ninja Production, to develop more creative minds and take interested youths off the streets.

According to him, the Festac Music Festival was supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to honour Sound Sultan, preserve his legacy and appreciate his contributions to the music industry.

He informed participants at the event that Festac Music Festival will hold annually for four days in the month December.

The Festival Director, singer, filmmaker and chief executive of Naija Ninja Production, Mr. Dare Fasasi (Baba Dee), who is the older brother to late Sound Sultan, thanked the Lagos State Government for the recognition accorded the festival in furtherance of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vision to enhance the skills of young, creative and talented Lagosians.

Fasasi noted that the Festac Music Festival was held as a tribute to the late Sound Sultan, featuring top Nigerian entertainers łike Kenny Blaq, Vector, Jaywon and award-winning Canada-based music diva, Tome, Faze and a host of other musicians.

Festac Music Festival is tailored after the Black Festival of Arts and Culture (Festac 77) and it is held annually at Festac Town with support from Amuwo-Odofin local government council as well as private organisations.

