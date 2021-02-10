BY ABIODUN SIVOWAKU , Lagos

The Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1fm, the nation’s foremost traffic and transportation radio station has introduced its mobile app to enhance the provision of traffic reports and boost the vision of being the leading station in providing adequate traffic information in Africa.

According to a statement signed by the General Manager, Tayo Akanle said the Mobile App will complement the station’s drive in providing timely, accurate traffic information and travel advisory to commuters within the Lagos metropolis and beyond, urging Lagosians to leverage on it as the world is now being driven by information technology.

Akanle further stated that the idea is borne out of the need to reach out to a larger audience through a timely notification and in-app pop-ups as such push notifications will assist users navigate their way while ensuring prompt arrival at the destination point.

The General Manager stated that the initiative which is in line with the Traffic Management and Transportation component of the T.H.E.M.E Agenda of Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is not only aimed at providing traffic information to our listeners continually but also create more awareness about the station within and outside the State.