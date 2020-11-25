The Lagos State government, through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), has unveiled a N5 billion ‘Lagos Economic Acceleration Programme (LSETF-LEAP)’ to help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Lagos recover, save and create more jobs post COVID-19.

The initiative is a financial loan support that will provide access to affordable finance at a single-digit interest rate, enhance capacity building, access to market linkages and leverage business expansion opportunities for those in education, tourism, hospitality, entertainment and culture, agriculture and agribusiness, existing beneficiaries loan renewals and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) distribution channels.

Since 2016 when the LSETF was established, it has been able to create employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to reduce unemployment in Lagos State.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, the executive secretary/CEO, LSETF, Mrs Teju Abisoye said, “Without any inkling of doubt, MSMEs are central to the economic growth of any country, hence, they will be instrumental to the economic recovery efforts following the COVID-19 pandemic, within the Lagos economy.”

According to the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS)-SMEDAN National Survey Report for 2017, the Nigeria MSMEs contributes about 49.78 per cent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) and about 76.5 per cent of employment for the labour force. The Q2 report on employment by the NBS also revealed that the unemployment rate increased from 23.1 percent (Q3 2018) to 27.1 percent Q2, 2020.

A post COVID-19 Lockdown Report on the ‘Effect of the pandemic on MSMEs by FATE Foundation’ showed that almost 95 per cent of MSMEs were severely affected by the restriction of movement and about 82 per cent of these businesses are most likely to lay off staff.

“These data are not only alarming but stir an urgency for the implementation of sustainable solutions to help minimise the economic damage on small businesses. The unveiling of the LSETF-LEAP seeks to revise this paradigm by transforming Lagos entrepreneurs from pandemic to prosperity with an emphasis on employment protection and job creation.

“With Lagos State currently contributing over 30 per cent of the national GDP, we must take the lead in reversing a national economic emergency. We are optimistic that these recovery programmes will not only produce accelerated outcomes but also play significant roles in creating jobs, and thus, actualising our government’s quest towards ‘Rebuilding Lagos” she added.