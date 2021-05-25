Lagos State government said the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration has earmarked N11billion for its Snacks-for-Thought Programme.

The programme is designed to complement the homegrown school feeding scheme of the federal government which covers only pupils in primary 1-3.

The special adviser on the governor on civic engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, who disclosed this yesterday at the ongoing ministerial press briefing to mark the second anniversary of the Sanwo-Olu’s administration, said the programme is expected to take care of the pupils at the crèche and primary 4-6 level to ensure that all pupils partake in the school feeding programme in Lagos State when it is fully operational.

Adebowale said the programme would cost the government N11billion, adding that, “we are going to partner on this. We already have over 400 volunteers to participate in the programme.”

She said, “Multiple Indices Indicators published by UNICEF in 2018 showed that an estimated 229,264 pupils are out of school in Lagos State. In order to curb these rising numbers, we need more than statutory allocations.

‘’Interventions such as these will not only increase the rate of enrolment but will impact positively on gender parity and equality while also serving as a preventive security measure in reducing crime and hooliganism that may later on disrupt the socioeconomic life of the state.

Adebowale said, “It is also a preparedness preventive security programme that is far more than snacks-giving. It is an investment of the administration of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu in the common future and stability of Lagos State and an important step in building a thriving 21st Century Lagos, where her citizens are not only safe but productive and also understand their civic rights and responsibilities.

“Snacks-for-Thought deals with children’s physical and cognitive development by focusing on enhancing their learning experience, which primarily starts with the child’s mental disposition,’’ she said.