The Lagos State government has vowed to continue to enforce its traffic laws to maintain sanity and curb carnages on its roads. Speaking as the Lead Speaker at the Fifth Lagos Traffic Radio Lecture Series Webinar held on Thursday, 17th December, with the Theme: ‘Traffic Law Enforcement; The New Normal’, Lagos State deputy governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamza Hamzat assured of a more robust enforcement of all existing traffic rules and regulations in the state.

He commended Lagos Traffic Radio for partnering with the government and all its Ministries, Departments and Agencies towards ensuring a Lagos that works for all. According to him, with Lagos being a densely populated city, citizens have a major role to play as the government is working around the clock in providing different programmes through the media as well as strengthen officials monitoring traffic to solve gridlocks on the road using technology.

Also speaking, the Lagos State commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who was one of the guest speakers at the Virtual event, urged the station to intensify its efforts in bringing out more innovative programmes. Oladeinde hinted that the Lagos State Government has announced plans to install two thousand CCTV cameras across the state to monitor traffic congestion, complement the efforts of traffic managers, and combat the menace of traffic offenders on Lagos roads.