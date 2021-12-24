Lagos State government on Thursday vowed to investigate all those responsible for the recent invasion of the Magodo phase 2 Estate area of Lagos with a view to prosecuting any person found culpable.

The state government, which stated this through its Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), also called on the residents of the Estate to remain calm.

Onigbanjo accused the landowners, under the Shangisha Landlord Association led by one Chief Adebayo Adeyiga of misleading the Nigeria Police in an attempt to execute a Judgment of the Supreme Court, notwithstanding the pending Appeal against the issuance of warrant of possession by the then Chief Judge of Lagos State on 16th March 2017.

The AG insisted that Judgment of the Supreme Court was not in respect of declaration of title and the Supreme Court did not in any way grant title to land to the Judgment Creditors.

He claimed that the Judgment Creditors had no claim for possession and none was granted as no survey plan was tendered before the court.

Onigbanjo maintained that the judgment is not affixed to any land anywhere and only declared that the Judgment Creditors are entitled to allocation of land from the state government.

The AG stated, “several attempts by the state government to resolve the matter amicably have been on even before the judgment of the Supreme Court was delivered.’’

