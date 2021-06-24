Fresh facts have emerged that commuters using Lagos water transportation are now fully insured as part of measures to encourage Lagosians to embrace water transportation.

Advertisements





The managing director, chief executive officer of LAGFerry, Mr. Ladi Balogun disclosed this at commissioning seven new high capacity boats and launch of Cowry Cards for water transportation in Lagos, saying the government is determined to harness the potential of water transportation and reduce traffic congestion on roads.

According to him, Lagos was turning to a modern water transportation system as part of an integrated transport system to unclog the city’s roads.

He said,’’ With the kind approval of Mr. Governor, all passengers on the boats of LAGFerry can now enjoy insurance cover on all trips. While the passengers are up for exciting times on the waterways with the first of its kind Sailing and Smiling Raffle Promo with several prizes to be won including a MG Saloon Car every quarter. This is made possible with our collaboration with the private sector.’’

Balogun emphasized that the company boasts of an impressive safety record, saying, ‘’We can proudly tell you that we have never recorded any accident since the agency started commercial operations on the 6th of February, 2020!! With professional guidance of our regulators, NIWA and LASWA.’

‘’We have as at May 2021 ferried on charter services 5,892 passengers which include business people for meetings, AGMs; tourists and revellers to beaches of Ilashe, Takwa Beaches, Badagry Sanctuary and Epe Fish Market, thereby promoting tourism potentials of Lagos State.

Advertisements

‘’We are constantly enabling commerce by providing logistics solutions to business conglomerates like Dangote Industries, Honeywell, BUA, Crown Flour Mills amongst others by assisting in moving their trucks and containers on the waterways within the Apapa axis that is presently inaccessible due to ongoing road reconstruction.

‘’To date we have successfully moved over 41,040 trucks from our terminal. Over 2308 cleared goods containers have been received from the port and well over 941 containers have been loaded back to the port. We have also been able to create 284 employment directly and indirectly, and of course, paying taxes to the coffers of Lagos State.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that, ‘’Despite the disruptions last year to daily commuting caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic which necessitated some months of lockdown and the #EndSARS protest, the agency as at yesterday, after 317 days of operations have ferried over 524, 000 passengers through the waterways with an increasing daily average passenger flow of over 1,500.

‘’A total of our 12 passenger boats have collectively run 7061 hours spanning 286,280 kilometers for 10,182 trips. While MV Adimu Orisa aside moving cargoes and vehicles, has successfully hosted Greater Lagos Valentine Extra, 60th Independence Cruise and many social events and movie production.’’

As the government is currently building and renovating 15 new jetties across the coastal lines of the state to open up more routes, Balogun assured that LAGFerry will be deploying some of the new boats to the new routes of Epe, Badagry, Agbowa-Ikosi, Unilag Community and Agbara-Ijanikin.