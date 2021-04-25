BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to continually partner and deepen relationships with international investors and developmental partners to harness the opportunity in skills acquisition, training and investments.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance at the weekend while receiving Management of the European Business Organisation (EBO) Nigeria led by its President, Mr. Adefolu Majekodunmi who paid him a courtesy call at Lagos House, Marina .

The Governor implored the European Business Organisation to support the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, which is a deep intervention model to support and produce entrepreneurs in digital, agriculture, creative and construction industries.

He said: “We are open and willing to continue to partner with all of our international investors and development partners all over the world. And I am sure European Union is an important component of that. We can indeed deepen that relationship.

“We believe that the relationship is an opportunity for us to see how we can help the youths and look at direct support in terms of entrepreneurship for some of them and areas where we think we can collaborate.”

Sanwo-Olu, who expressed his administration’s commitment to providing a friendly business environment for investors, said the state government is currently building several infrastructure within the state to aid business activities.

The Governor advised the European Business Organisation Nigeria to look at the opportunity in the Lekki Free Trade Zone area, adding that part of the medium and long term solutions to Apapa gridlock, is to have another port outside Apapa and decongest tank farms in the area.

Earlier, the President of EBO, said his organisation is very keen to partner with Lagos State in digital economy, particularly in terms of innovation and technology, which is one of the key components of the THEMES developmental agenda of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.