Eight in 10 residents of Lagos State have thrown their weight behind the recently introduced Lagos State Value Added Tax VAT Bill and the Bill for the prohibition of Open Grazing in the State.

They said the domestication of the collection of VAT by Lagos State will improve the capacity of the state government to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Lagos State.

Residents of the state made their position known in a new poll conducted by FREDDAN, a Public Relations and ICT Consultancy Firm based in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Executive Director of FREDDAN Continental Services, Olufemi Lawson, the poll was supervised by the organization’s Team made up of experienced Development Experts, Media Enterprenuers and Data Analysts.

He noted that the two top issues raised by the poll are in line with the prevailing subject of discussion among Nigerians, particularly Lagosians, who are the largest contributors to the VAT regime in the country.

Data generated from the statewide survey also showed concerns over the menace of farmers/herders conflicts occasioned by the now unpopular uncontrolled open grazing of cattle across the country. These two issues were at the highest point in surveys.

The FREDDAN SMS poll was conducted between Sunday and Wednesday, a period when over 50,000 residents were contacted through the Short Message Services on major telecom networks spread across the state.

The poll found no significant difference between respondents who have majorly subscribed to participate before and after the eventual outcome.

Lawson said, “The poll, which we conducted via telephone SMS, requested to know from respondents if they are in support or not of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu proposed bill on VAT and anti-open grazing recently presented to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“From a total number of 24,564 respondents out of the over 50,000 who received the SMS poll, a total of 21,125 voted YES in support of the Governor’s decision, while 3439 voted NO against the VAT and anti-open grazing Bills, amounting to about 86 percent to 14 percent respectively.

“Analysis of the poll results shows there is a popular acceptance of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration decision of these Bills and this cut across almost every section of Lagosians.”