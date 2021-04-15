BY FIDELIS UGBOMEH, Lagos

The Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission (LAHASCOM) has commended the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa for giving six brand new Toyota Saloon cars to the commission to enhance its operations.

According to a statement issued by Secretary, Lagos State House of Assembly Commission (LAHASCOM), Ms. Bose Lambo, the vehicles were basically for the Secretary to the Commission and Heads of five other Directorates which includes Admin and Human Resource, Career Management, Discipline and Exit, Recruitment and Appeal, Finance and Accounts.

While speaking about the development, the elated Secretary to the Commission Ms. Lambo, eulogizes the Speaker for being highly decisive and fully committed to ensuring the welfare of officers within his domain.

She cited the fact that the Rt. Hon. Obasa remains an unassuming and amiable persona, whose joy is in seeing the staff happy and committed to their duties.

Ms.Lambo prayed that God will continue to uphold the Speaker and ensure the attainment of his heart desires.

The Director Administration and Human Resource Mrs. ‘Lola Martins-Malik also expressed profound gratitude to the Speaker, for the well thought out gesture.

The management also used the opportunity to appreciate the Acting Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Barrister Olalekan Onafeko for assisting to facilitate the gesture from the Speaker, which they thankfully received.