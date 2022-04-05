The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has blamed Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, for the defection of some of his supporters in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State to the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP).

A statement signed by the Information Minister and made available to LEADERSHIP on Tuesday in Abuja, however, said the supporters were genuinely aggrieved at the way and manner they have been treated by the governor and his supporters, against the backdrop of their immeasurable contributions to the massive victory of the party in the state in 2019, leaving the party was not the solution.

Alhaji Mohammed, therefore, appealed to those who may have left the APC to reconsider their stand and return to their natural habitat.

He said, “We have taken the grievances of our supporters to the highest level of our party, and we have cause to believe that everything will be done to address the grievances and unite the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

“On my part, as a founding member of the APC, as someone who has toiled endlessly to build the party and as one who has worked with stakeholders to deliver Kwara State to the APC, leaving the party is not an option. I am a bonafide member of the APC and I have no intention of leaving the party.”

All through his political career, he said he had always remained loyal to any party in which he found himself, adding that it is not about to change now.

“I want to use this opportunity to once again call on the leadership of our party to urgently and decisively address the issues that have forced some members of our party in Kwara to contemplate leaving the party,” the Minister added.