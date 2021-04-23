ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has sympatised with the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) on the death of the association president, Alhaji Saleh Rabo.

He expressed his condolence in a message to the acting president, Mr. Nkeurewm Onung.

The minister expressed sadness over the shocking news of the untimely death of Alhaji Saleh Rabo, in a letter signed by the permanent secretary, Dr Ifeoma Anyanwutaku.

The letter read, “Alhaji Saleh Rabo was a seasoned practitioner, an ardent promoter of tourism who contributed immensely to the growth and development of tourism in Nigeria. He was a strong advocate and driver of private sector participation in synergy with the public sector.

“We pray that God in His infinite mercies will grant the family, tourism stakeholders and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. His presence will be forever missed by all, particularly in the tourism sector”, the letter concluded.

The acting FTAN president, Mr Onung, who earlier led FTAN delegates on condolence visit to the family house of Alhaji Saleh Rabo, disclosed that FTAN will organise an elaborate and befitting event where friends, stakeholders and families of the departed president shall be invited to mark the demise of Alhaji Sale Rabo on the 40th day after the ongoing Ramadan.