The Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, insisted that the minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed, did not fund the 2019 general elections in the state.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, the secretary of the ruling APC in the state, Alh Mustapha Ishowo, described the minister’s claim of funding the elections as untrue and self-serving.

Ishowo added that it was uncharitable for the minister to lay claim to funding the election campaigns of the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

While accusing the minister of penchant for baseless self-promotion, Ishowo described Mohammed as someone who does not tolerate any opposing views.

He explained that Governor AbdulRazaq’s crime since the campaign period was his insistence on mutual respect, equity, and transparent use of campaign funds.

“As a party elder, one would have been quiet because it is always important to give room for peace and reconciliation, no matter the situation. However, silence in the face of tyrany and naked falsehood may be interpreted as agreement or consent.

“Having read the interview of Alhaji Lai, the impression is that he has not changed one bit from his old self. He is always given to self-promotion and clout chasing,” Ishowo said.

According to the APC’s scribe, the claims in the interview by the minister were self-serving and not the true position of things in the state.

“Alhaji Lai had for long taken advantage of the governor’s coolheaded nature. Maybe it is time to really open the can of worms for the world to better know Alhaji Lai for who he is. His claim of funding elections is bogus as he was nowhere to be found during our campaigns which he not only boycotted but directed all his hirelings to also boycott.

“The then governorship candidate ran and led his own campaign across the state, day and night. This was heavily bankrolled by the candidate himself. He also donated hugely to the campaigns of other candidates, even when he had his own election to run. This is the fact,” he added.