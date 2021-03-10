Lagos-based integrated educational brand, Lakefield Schools has announced the date for its 2021/2022 entrance examination into JSS 1-3 and SS1 students.

The examination, which is scheduled to hold on the following dates, 13th and 27th of March; and 10th and 24th of April at the school campus, Lakefield Schools Hall 4, No. 1, Eyitoye Close off Bayo Shodipo Street, Remlek Bus stop, Badore, Ajah, Lagos, Nigeria.

Beyond test scores, the process is created to set an atmosphere through which entry level performance can be assessed in social behavioral skills amongst others.

The proprietress of the School, Mrs. Eyitope Temilade Olarinoye reassures parents and guardians of the bespoke tutoring procedure at Lakefield, where great attention and premium is placed on each student’s unique growth progression.

Lakefield is poised to groom pupils through all-round learning experience with a wide array of both world class academic programmes and extracurricular activities such as competitive sports, special music class, quiz/debate/spelling bee, swimming, etiquette teaching, costume day, class party, color day, among others.

Lakesfield schools is envisioned as a top citadel of academic center. Boasting of top notch facilities such as a swimming pool, interactive whiteboards, standard multipurpose hall, sport complex, well stocked library, a well-functioning school bus service, A-levels standard laboratory, botanical garden, sick bay and an ever expanding day school learning campus, Lakefield comes well prepared to achieve its vision in record time.

The school’s introductory siblings’ discount offering also lays credence to Lakefield’s goal of giving the best form of learning available at pocket friendly rates considering the effects of the current challenging economy. This comprises of a 10% and 30% discount on the tuition of the second and third child respectively.

In its bid to give the best form of learning available to its pupils and students at pocket friendly rates, Lakesfield schools offers an introductory siblings’ discount. A discount of 10% and 30% on the tuition of the second and third child respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

LakeField Schools, offers its young learners a harmonized blend of British and Nigerian Curricula to enable them to access both local and international opportunities.