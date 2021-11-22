Nigeria’s premium golf facility Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Club has launched a Junior Golf Programme targeted as school kids from public schools within the Lakowe community, in Lagos.

The golf club manager, Femi Olagbenro, informed that the project which was launched at the 60th birthday celebration of the founder of ARM (Mr. Deji Alli, who is also the CEO of Mixtafrica the parent company of Lakowelakes Golf and Country Estate.) is targeted at school kids with the hope to introducing them to the game..

“Golf, we believe has the capacity to complement the academic development of the youth here, so in our own way of contributing to the community we have made the youth in public schools at the Lakowe community the center of our junior golf programme.” He said.

Olagbenro said although their current educational performance would the basis for their recruitment, “we have bult a system that where we would work with the public school administrators to help maintain a balance for the student that we eventually recruits into the programe and make sure they are not distracted from either development.”

An inaugural set of twelve players have been recruited and showcased during the birthday event for the group Chairman of the facility recently.

Lakowe Lakes, is presently Nigeria’s most prestigious golf property, nestled within a housing development and features a couple of signature holes that puts the championship course as one of the of the most challenging in Sub-Sahara Africa.

Olagbenro said the goal is to nurture the junior players into future golfers that would leverage the game for their future endeavors.

“This programme is not a one-off project; it is one that is carefully thought out and we believe will be a channel for the company at large to invest in our immediate community and promote youth development.” He added.

He added that the Lakowe lakes Golf Course boasts of some of the best junior golf facilitators including, former Nigeria’s teenage champion, Basiru Barake, Junior Golf expert and an Alumni of Golf Academy of America (GAA), Muazu, Safiyanu and former Nigeria’s Order of Merit Leader, Friday Adache.