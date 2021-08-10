Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and his Cross River State counterpart, Ben Ayade were at the French Embassy in Abuja to meet with Ambassador Jerome Pasquier and some investors from France who are on a visit to the two states to discuss areas of investment, particularly in potatoes’ production and value chain development.

Governor Lalong recalled his visit to the Ambassador in January this year where they discussed wide areas of cooperation and investment.

During the discussions, Lalong had intimated the envoy of the vast potential in agriculture, solid minerals, tourism and education, asking the Ambassador to facilitate investors into Plateau from his country.

According to a press statement issued by the director of press and public affairs, Simon Makut Macham, he expressed happiness that despite COVID-19 restrictions, the Ambassador has been able to facilitate the visit of the investors who have come to the country to look at the agricultural investment opportunities in Plateau and Cross River States on behalf of some clusters of the business community in France.

The statement added that governor Lalong reminded the Ambassador that the Plateau Investment and Economic Summit is coming up next month and is expected to further unlock economic opportunities of the state and woo investors to bring in their resources and create jobs.

The Ambassador assured the governors that the two investors were in the country specifically to look at agricultural opportunities in areas of potato farming, preservation and marketing, as well as exotic crops and flowers that are in high demand around the world.

He said more linkages were being arranged to ensure that the relationship is beneficial to both parties.

The investors are expected to visit Plateau State for further engagements.