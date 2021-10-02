Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State at the weekend pardoned four prison inmates for exhibiting good conduct while serving their jail terms at the Jos correctional center.

The governor in his independence message to the people of Plateau State said nepotism, indiscipline, intolerance and corruption were the major reasons for Nigeria’s underdevelopment.

Those granted pardon are, Obinna John, Sagir Mukaila, Teryile Ishi and Daniel Honok.

Lalong said; “The independence anniversary and in exercise of the powers conferred on me as governor in Section 212 of the Constitution of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended), after due consultation with The state advisory council on prerogative of mercy, I have granted absolute pardon to four prisoners serving jail terms having been convicted for various offences.

“Let us therefore ask ourselves what has stagnated our progress and made us operate below our capacity.

“Today, we have seen how corruption, nepotism, intolerance, indiscipline and disregard for the rule of law have created confusion in our national identity and the pursuit of national aspirations. The younger generation appears confused on what the future holds for them. This is rather unfortunate and a cause of concern for all.”

According to him, often times, they find it very convenient to make reference to other countries that are perceived to be doing well while castigating Nigeria.

“A few people take time to read the history of these so-called great nations who have existed as independent nations for many years.

“Indeed, many of them passed through conditions that are worse than ours, but through patience, patriotism, unity and resilience, they weathered the storm to attain greatness,” he said.

The governor while commenting on the upcoming October 9 local government elections in the state, acknowledged that PLASIEC, security agencies and other stakeholders had given their commitment to be fair to all contestants and political parties.