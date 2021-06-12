Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has inaugurated some projects to mark the Democracy Day.

One of the projects inaugurated is the rehabilitated Pankshin Water Project, which had broken down and was unable to provide water to the people of Pankshin and environs.

He also commissioned other projects across the state and inspected some that are ongoing.

Lalong, while inaugurating the facility said his administration would continue to do its best in delivering on projects that have direct impact on citizens.

He urged the people to guard the facility as government had fulfilled the first part of its duty by providing critical water infrastructure, which must not be destroyed or vandalised.

At the Pankshin Mini Stadium, the governor witnessed the midterm report presentation of member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Yusuf Gagdi where cars, wheelchairs, and other empowerment items were distributed to beneficiaries. Borehole drilling equipment and a constituency office were also inaugurated.

He later inspected ongoing work on a model primary school in Mangu which is ongoing with plans for elaborate development.

The governor then proceeded to commission some roads in Jos South Local Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include the Anguldi-NVRI Vom road; Zawan-College of Health road and the Rayfield-Zarmaganda/Church of Immaculate Conception Road networks.

Afterwards, he arrived the Old Airport Junction Road to commission the Jos-Bukuru solar powered street lighting project which has been in use for about two years without formal commissioning.

The governor said the projects were executed as part of fulfilling the desire of the Rescue Administration to develop critical infrastructures which are key to economic development of the state.

He said all the 28 new projects he initiated are being completed across the state including the 20 roads that were carried out within the Jos Bukuru metropolis under a special rehabilitation programme tagged ‘operation zero potholes’ which are being commissioned.

Meanwhile, the commissioner for Works, Pam Bot-Mang said the solar powered street lighting project has so far covered over 90 kilometres with more to come.

In the same vein, management committee chairman for Jos South Local Government, Mr Gideon Dandereng said the projects being commissioned have made tremendous impact on the people since they were completed.

“Anyone that says Governor Lalong does not like the Berom people is a liar and does not want to acknowledge the truth. There is no governor that has carried everyone along like Lalong, which explains why we have peace in Plateau State today. Despite few challenges here and there, we are on the path to overcoming them.”