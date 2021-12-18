Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has directed the total lifting of the curfew on Jos North, Jos South and Bassa local government areas imposed on September 8 as part of measures to curb insecurity.

The governor gave the directive after a State Security Council meeting held at the Government House Rayfield Jos where the council reviewed the security situation in the affected areas and the state in general.

On the strength of deliberations at the meeting and the advice of the security council, the governor directed that the curfew be lifted with effect from yesterday until further notice.

According to a statement issued in Jos by the director of press and public affairs, Dr. Simon Makut Macham, the governor directed that in place of the curfew, the relevant security agencies should mount well-coordinated and round the clock checks in strategic areas of the state to ensure the safety of lives and property during the yuletide.

He advised security agencies to deploy personnel throughout the state and gather requisite intelligence to thwart any attempt by criminals who might want to perpetrate their nefarious activities during the season and cause a breach of the peace.

Meanwhile, the total ban on motorcycles within Jos-Bukuru metropolis is still in force while their operations in other local government areas will stop at 8pm. Tricycles within the metropolis will continue to operate on the existing template of 6am to 6pm only.

While commending the citizens for their patience, understanding and cooperation during the period of the curfew, Lalong urged them to be security conscious and highly vigilant against any suspected criminal activity in their domains, which should be reported quickly to security agencies to enable them take swift action.

He praised the security agencies for their sacrifices and patriotic service, and urged them to continue to do more as the state government would do its best to support them in carrying out their mandate of securing lives and property.