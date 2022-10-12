Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has described the recent attacks on some villages in Bokkos and Wase local government areas and the attendant loss of lives as unacceptable.

He said the attackers must be fished out and punished accordingly.

The governor ordered security forces to immediately confront attackers threatening the lives of people of the state with a view to bringing them to face the wrath of the law

LEADERSHIP recalls that last Saturday gunmen attacked Kuliyas village in Butura, Bokkos killing 4 persons including the village head.

This is coming after other reported isolated killings in other villages of Follo, Karara, Bokkos, and Mangor as well as the kidnap of some students at All Nation’s Academy who were eventually rescued by security forces.

Meanwhile, the governor in a statement issued in Jos by the director of press and public affairs Dr Makut Simon Macham commended security forces whose combined efforts together with Vigilante and hunter groups ensured the rescue of 10 persons kidnapped by bandits in Bashar, Wase local government.

He praised the prompt action of the ,police, Operation Safe Haven and community watch groups who gave the hoodlums a hot chase and ensured that all the kidnapped persons and other stolen items were recovered.