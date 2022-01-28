Special adviser to governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong on public affairs, Hon Diket Plang, has dismissed criticism that the governor will not be able to complete and commission his legacy projects that cut across the three senatorial zones of the state before the expiration of his tenure in 2023.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement by the state publicity secretary, Mr John Akans, regretted that the legacy projects which contracts was revoked last year is yet to be re-awarded to new contractors almost a year to the end of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

“Up till now, no contractors have been mobilised to site. This has left us with no doubt that the legacy projects will be left abandoned in 2023,” he said.

The state government had rescoped Lalong legacy’s projects from the sum of N59 billion to N30billion which was initially earmarked for the projects. The money was to be sourced from the capital market to execute the 20 projects designed to uplift the living standard of the people.

In the same vein the north central zonal coordinator of civil liberties organisation (CLO), Mr Steve Aluko in an interview with LEADERSHIP in Jos said the governor can complete the legacy projects if there is political will. He said Lalong should deploy resources to complete them before his tenure expires or else he would be remembered for abandoned projects in the state.

Meanwhile, Hon Diket Plang in an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Friday in Jos said the issue of the legacy projects is like a done deal. He pointed out that the legacy projects was to be financed by the partners of the state government, however, the state government later discovered that the financier was a contractor who does not have the money.

“When the governor realised this, he revoked the contract and the contractor went to court because when you go to court on an issue, there is no way works will continue. Fortunately the state government won the case and the contractor went for appeal,” he said.

Plang further stressed “The deductions are done and placed in an account because of the court case, the financier or the state government cannot access the money. So a lot of money have been accrued until the court case is over.”

The special adviser also explained that the state government is doing everything possible to facilitate speedy hearing of the case in court so that it can be quickly disposed-off to enable government have access to the funds to continue with works on the projects .

“I want to assure the good people of Plateau State that sufficient funds have now accrued in the account and as soon as the issue in court is over, works on the legacy projects will commence so that it can be completed and commissioned before the end of this administration,” he said.