In what appears to be a reply to Southern leaders who told presidential aspirants from the North to leave the contest for Southern aspirants, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambual yesterday declared that Nigeria is currently in need of a national president, and not tribal or regional leader.

Governor Tambuwal made the statement when he visited Jigawa State as part of his nationwide consultation on his intention to vie for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential ticket for the 2023 general election.

Addressing the Jigawa State PDP executives and other stakeholders at Sule Lamido’s residence in Bamaina town of the state, Governor Tambuwal expressed concern on the increase of disunity and the social, economic and security challenges facing Nigeria.

He said the country was in dire need of a competent and strong person who will give a consensus leadership, listen to advice from statesmen advice and make wider consultations to rescue the country from the brink of collapse that emanated from poor leadership.

Tambuwal urged PDP members across the country to come together to strengthen their unity, uphold their party’s principles of national patriotism to deter the merchants of ethnic, regional and other self-centred sentiments from destroying the country.

He informed the Jigawa State PDP stakeholders of his aspiration for their party’s presidential ticket come 2023 and solicited their support, advice and prayers.

In his speech, the former Jigawa State Governor and one of the PDP founding fathers, Sule Lamido, said those clamoring for the party to zone its presidential ticket to the South are very economical with the history of Nigeria’s democracy and its processes.

“You are saying the presidency must be zoned to the South, who are you commanding? Who are you giving the order to?” He queried.

Lamido maintained that the era of choosing a Nigerian president through zoning is over and what Nigeria needs now is a national president who will be elected through democratic tenets.

Lamido explained that PDP introduced zoning in 1999 to address the crises and agitation that divided the country which began from the annulment of the June 12, 1993 elections.

He added that the issue that necessitated zoning was over, and the formula must be deleted from Nigerian politics and replaced with correct democratic processes for sustainable democratic development.

Lamido also stated that democracy is a game of dialogue, consensus, and convincing others, and not intimidation or coercion.

He however described Tambuwal as qualified to contest for Nigeria’s president by all standards, advising him as former speaker of the Hose of Representatives to make nationwide consultations with regards to his ambition to become next Nigerian president.

Don’t Open Another Warfront, Abdulsalami Warns

Former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has told politicians to engage in peaceful electioneering rather than violence as the country was already suffering from insecurity.

He has said the war is raging everywhere in Nigeria and admonished politicians not to “use our children and grandchildren ” for causing violence in the 2023 general elections.

The former Nigerian leader who spoke at the 30th Convocation Ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, where he received an honorary doctorate degree posited that it will be disastrous if politicians add to the already tense security situation in the country.

He said, “As we go into politics, caution Nigerians and politicians, please wisely play the game. Avoid using our children and grandchildren as propaganda and abusing them and trying to make them do what we know is wrong. And for the youths, please avoid being used as thugs and arbitrators of disharmony and violence in the country.”

Abdulsalami decried the security situation in Nigeria, maintaining that the country is facing wars on many fronts.

“We are facing a hard time security-wise where the warfront is everywhere, and this is a war without any morality where the old and the young are slaughtered without any cause. Our security forces are overstretched, so it is left to all of us to join hands in making sure we provide information where possible so that this situation will be addressed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Niger Sstate Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, commended the FUT, Minna for the discipline and morality it has instilled in the students which has made the university’s graduates highly employable.

Earlier, the university conferred on the former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar; the president of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina; the chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and the group managing director of NNPC, Mele Kolo Kyari, with honorary doctorate degrees.

Presidency Open To All Zones, Says Northern Group

Meanwhile, Northern Advocates for Good Governance (NAFGG), an umbrella pressure group in 19 states in the Northern region, has kicked against what it termed ‘illogical pressure’ by some interest groups and self-serving politicians who are calling for the 2023 presidency to be zoned to the southern part of the country.

The group, in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting in Abuja, insisted that the 2023 presidential race is open to all zones and not restricted to a particular zone.

Addressing the media in Abuja, yesterday, the national coordinator of the group, Mahmoud Mohammed Katun, said both the North-East and North-Central geopolitical zones had eminently qualified people to run for thepresident in their various political affiliations.

He said, ‘’We, the Northern Advocates for Good Governance (NAFGG), an umbrella pressure group of the 19 states in the Northern region of Nigeria, vehemently kick against the illogical pressure being mounted by some interest groups and self-serving politicians, who are insisting that the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 must be zoned to the Southern part of the country.

‘’For the avoidance of doubt, nobody has the right to exclude any segment of this country from aspiring for the highest office in the land, especially segments of the North that had never had the opportunity of occupying the prime position.

‘’We state without equivocation that the presidency of Nigeria is open to all zones and, most importantly, zones that have not produced the president of our country’’.

The group further disclosed that those propagating the southern agenda are machinations of a few politicians who are only after their self-interest under the guise of rotational presidency.

While calling on political parties to prioritise experience, competence and capacity in choosing or zoning their presidential tickets, Katun also stressed the need for political parties to look deeply and pick someone that can rescue Nigeria from its current abyss.

‘’In the eventuality that the APC, PDP, APGA, YPP or any other political party wishes to zone their presidential tickets, the North East and North Central should be considered first because these two zones have not produced the president of Nigeria.

‘’We will not condone twisted and half-baked conclusions. From 1999-2023, the South would have ruled Nigeria for 14 years, while the North for 10 years. Why should we then prioritise the South to take over when the North has a shortfall?

‘’Giving priority to zones in the North that haven’t had the opportunity should be done to guarantee equity, fairness and justice.

‘’We are of the view that if the principle of zoning is to be observed to the letter, both the North East and North Central should be considered as they represent two out of three zones that have not produced the president of Nigeria as things stand.

‘’We wish to state unequivocally that as a group, the Northern Advocates for Good Governance seeks equity, fairness and justice in zoning the presidency of Nigeria in 2023 so that this can bring about good governance to Nigerians at all levels’’, Katun added.

Quit Notice On Northern Aspirants, Insult On Region – CNG

On its part, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) and the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) have described the call for Northern presidential aspirants to quit the rsce as an insult to the sensibility of the entire northern region.

In his reaction, the national president of AYCF, Shettima Yerima, said, “Well, the Niger Delta and entire Southerners are entitled to their opinion , even if he sounds misinformed. For Edwin Clark to say some Nigerians have more right to join a presidential race than other Nigerians is quite narrow-minded and selfish”.

He went on, “What kind of democracy is he talking about? Why should he even take such a stand, in a country in which citizens have equal democratic rights to contest elections at any level? It is unfortunate that he could openly suggest that the North has no constitutional right to run for any elective office in 2023.

“This amounts to an insult on Northerners and a smear on democratic ethics. I just hope Edwin Clark was quoted out of context.”

The CNG, through its spokesperson AbdulAzeez Suleiman, said: “We have always been consistent in our position that until that time when Nigerians are able to reach across and speak to each other with deserving respect, the country will continue to be torn wider apart by regionalists with dubious political aims.

“People like Chief Edwin Clark who should otherwise be seen to play honest statesmanship are unfortunately the ones exploiting cleavages of ethnic and sectional nature to push a wedge against the unity of the country.

“In the process, they resort to undemocratic tactics that involve threats and intimidation at the slightest pretexts, including one of imposing a regional president on the rest of Nigerians.

“Rather than these people working to reclaim their statesmanship by joining in the new thinking for a generational movement of power, they insist on the over-flogged agitation for shift of power across sections and regions, which has never worked for the entire 62 years of Nigeria’s independence existence.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the North would never allow itself to be intimidated, harassed or blackmailed into agreeing to undemocratic methods of leadership selection while it does not deny anybody from whatever section the right to contest, present his credentials and prove his worth to the Nigerian voter.

“What should rather concern the nation and particularly those who pose as regional leaders and agitators is the search for a competent, strong, informed, credible and reliable Nigerian president accepted by Nigerians to deal fairly and justly among all components of Nigeria.”

He added that the North will continue to share its vision of a nation which has room for everyone, adding, however, that the region shall never accept to be intimidated or blackmailed out of its right to present candidates for the presidency now or in the future.

“Our faith in the prospects for a strong and united Nigeria is still solid. We hear and understand the clamour to re-visit the philosophy, structures and operations of the Nigerian state, and we join in support of any inquiry and change in the manner we live that will improve our security and the quality of our lives.

“The North has nothing to fear from any democratic process, provided we are involved as partners who have a stake in a Nigeria that works for all of us”.

“The North has many issues with the operations of the Nigerian state, but it does not routinely insult, blame, harass, or blackmail elite from other regions for them. On the contrary, we will welcome an opportunity to engage all parts of Nigeria in honest and open-ended discussions on constitutional and electoral reforms, the operations of our federal structure and national economy, and all issues which represent major sources of grievance,” he added.