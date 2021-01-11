A group of Igbo youths have expressed happiness and confidence in the Nigeria Police and the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu for handling a land dispute in Enugu professionally and without bias.

A statement by the group, Igbo Youth Movement and signed by its national coordinator, Chidiebere Odimegwu, stated that the group has “monitored with strict admiration the professional role Nigerian Police is playing in resolving land dispute between one Mrs. Uju Ohanenye and a paint factory employing substantial numbers of youths at a cattle ranch site in Emene, Enugu state.

“Igbo youths are of the view that no amount of threat, misinformation,

half truth and total lies will stop justice which Nigeria police has championed, hence we pass a vote of confidence on the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu and the Enugu state Police Command.”

The group further noted that, “despite the pending appeal court cases on the said matter, which was last heard on 15/10/2020, the said property came under attack with many injured by hoodlums purportedly mobilized by the alleged land grabber.

“The facts are there, the Inspector General knows the truth, Nigerian Police are not those Mrs. Uju can pocket. Hence Igbo Youth warns trouble makers hiding behind Mrs. Ohanenye to immediately vacate the said factory from Monday January, 11, 2021 as safeguarding the factory is now the responsibility of the Igbo Youth until justice and peace are restored.”

Igbo Youth Movement is a group of Igbo youths that cut across 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.